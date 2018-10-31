Skyforce Look to Open Season with Strong Defense

When it comes to getting a fast start this season, the Sioux Falls Skyforce will look to get it done with defense as the team’s 30th season begins on Friday night.

Skyforce Head Coach Nevada Smith believes a lot of top-level talent will be hitting the floor for the season opener.

“We’re really talented, but also hard-working, young, hungry guys. I think we have NBA players right now and I think we have guys that are right there. They can get there with some hard work.

What really has Smith excited is having the personnel that is able to shut down other teams.

“The one thing with this group is that we’re accelerated defensively. We have a ton of all-league type defenders in this group. Offensively we need to build connections and get to know each other. Overall we will work toward being able to build their individual games are what we’re focused on at this point.”

The Skyforce will have four of the season’s first five games at home beginning with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants at the Sanford Pentagon on Friday (tomorrow) night.

