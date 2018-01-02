Skyforce Hold It Together for First Win of 2018

An outstanding first quarter built the foundation for a victory as the Sioux Falls Skyforce topped the South Bay Lakers 108-100 Tuesday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

Jumping out to a 37-19 first quarter advantage was key at the start for Sioux Falls (10-13), but Coach Nevada Smith says the team still has to find a fourth quarter groove.

“Late in the game some possessions were great and some weren’t. I don’t think overall we did anything good or bad. It went possession to possession. We’ve got to understand time and score situations and what we can get with certain guys on the court. When stuff starts going downhill, who’s going to make the play to stop the bleeding? We struggled with that tonight, but we did enough.”

Skyforce forward Kadeem Jack noticed his team’s ability to work as a unit on both ends of the court especially early in the contest.

“We all have to be active as a collective. If one guy is active, but (the other) four are not, it’s not gonna work as well. Tonight we worked as a unit real cohesively, moving the ball on defense and on offense got good spacing.”

Jack was one of four players in double figures for the Skyforce with 13 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks with Larry Drew II posting the best marks of 29 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists. Tony Mitchell was right there with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Both V.J. Beacham and Travis Wear scored 19 to lead South Bay (14-8). Scott Machado can stake claim to a double-double of 16 points and 12 assists.

Sioux Falls will play at Iowa on Friday evening while the Lakers will play Thursday at Rio Grande Valley.