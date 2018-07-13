Skyforce Hitting Big 3–0 and Celebrating

Imagine what you have experienced over the past 30 years. The Sioux Falls Skyforce are using their upcoming 30th season to reminisce with the City of Sioux Falls to mark the occasion.

The team’s accomplishments over the years and the players that have graced a Skyforce uniform during that time are noteworthy by themselves. As the team has evolved, so has the city during the last three decades.

According to a press release from the team, the Skyforce are committed to honoring the upcoming season with the “Sioux Falls Celebration Series.” Each Skyforce game included in the Sioux Falls Celebration Series will pay tribute to some of the most iconic moments, places and events that have happened in Sioux Falls over the last 30 years.

There will be five such marquee contests which will build upon that night’s opponent. Each involving a national halftime act, specialty jerseys that reflect the city’s new flag and more on-court entertainment that by design will be a fitting tribute to past seasons and bolster the relationship Sioux Falls has with the Skyforce.

Sioux Falls moments, places and accomplishments since 1989 will get their due during the Sioux Falls Celebration Series and the ‘Force would like to get suggestions from everyone who would like to share their connection to the city. Follow the link here to give your contribution.

The five games will be on selected Saturday nights during the season with one slated during each month of the season. Four of the dates are set with November 10, December 8, January 19, February 9 on the schedule. The fifth and final date in March is soon to be revealed.

