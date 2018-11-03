The Sioux Falls Skyforce withstood a late push and defeated the Iowa Wolves 114-106 on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena to pick up wins on consecutive nights to start the season.

First quarter trends signaled a back and forth battle with plenty of ties and lead changes. Sioux Falls (2-0) was the first team to gain separation late in the opening stanza which they would not relinquish, though the lead dwindled to four points at 96-92 with 6:20 left. The next four minutes featured a 14-3 burst for the ‘Force that put the game out of reach.

On the second consecutive night, six Skyforce players scored at least ten and Yante Maten led the team in points with 26 plus 18 rebounds and two blocks. Fellow big man Raphiael Putney was equal to the task with 23 points, 15 rebounds and 4 blocks.

Iowa (0-2) had their own one-two punch with Xavier Silas (28 points) and Darius Johnson-Odom (24 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds). Jonathan Stark found his rhythm late to finish with 18 points.

Both teams will return to action in quick fashion as Sioux Falls returns home to face another division rival in Memphis Hustle on Monday night. Iowa gets an extra day of rest before hosting Northern Arizona on Tuesday.