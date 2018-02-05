Skyforce Going Long to Great Degree in 17–18 Season

When it comes to the three point trend, Sioux Falls has embraced the wave. Look for more falling records when it comes to launching from long distance.

The gold standard for hoisting three-pointers in the NBA would be the Houston Rockets. So far this season, the Clutch City gang is averaging 43 tries from deep this season and making 15.6 per contest. Brooklyn is second in attempts with 33.9 per contest with the Celtics and Cavaliers tied for second in converting 11.8 treys per game.

Compare that to what the Skyforce are doing and the establishment of a new long- distance standard. Though not matching Houston’s tendencies, Sioux Falls is letting fly 40.3 times per game and connecting 14.5 times. Last year the team set a franchise record for both makes and attempts with 554 (11.1 per game) and 1595 (31.9 per contest).

As a side note: Northern Arizona is the G League 3-point king in both areas with 15.2 makes per game on 40.5 tries.

On the heels of establishing 25 as the most 3 point conversions in a game in franchise history, Sioux Falls is not done yet. The fewest attempts in a game for the ‘Force is 28 and the fewest makes is 9. If the team averaged that pace over the final 16 games they would still shatter both franchise records.

The ones most responsible for the downtown deluge are Tony Mitchell (9.1 attempts/game), Ike Nwamu (8.5 attempts/game) and Matt Williams (8 attempts/game). As far as accuracy, Derrick Walton, Jr. (43 percent), Larry Drew II (42 percent) and Alonzo Gee (41 percent) are the best of the bunch.

It’s an option Sioux Falls will continue to use as those who are in the regular playing rotation are more than willing to try and have proven their ability to hit those long shots.