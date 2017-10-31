Skyforce General Manager Works within the Changes

After training camp and one exhibition game, the Sioux Falls Skyforce are enduring many elements of change. Most notably the personnel and how a couple will be used are at the forefront.

Among the new tools Skyforce General Manager Adam Simon can use are the two players on two-way contracts which means they are Heat players but with limited time allowed in the NBA.

“The rules are different by having two-ways certainly changes the way we utilize the Skyforce. We are setting up a tentative schedule where our two-ways this year are Derrick Walton and Matt Williams. We have to figure out the best time to utilize them here in Sioux Falls as well as in Miami.”

That maximum time with the big club will be for about six weeks with the rest of the time to be spent in Sioux Falls. For Williams, Simon said a few days have been already used.

“The two-ways were able to spend time in their NBA cities (prior to training camp). Matt was with Miami at the start of (Skyforce) training camp so his clock has started.”

As far as the roster itself Simon admitted that youth will be served at the start of this season.

“I like this group. We’re deep at every position. We may not have some of the veterans or returners that we have had in years past. We’ve also had some deeper teams, but this group is hungry to develop.”

One area that has seen few adjustments would be the coaching staff as Nevada Smith returns as head coach with Anthony Carter and Kasib Powell as assistants. The Skyforce will begin their season on the road Saturday November 4. First home game on Monday November 6.

See Also: