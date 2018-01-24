Skyforce Fill Open Guard Slot with Bubu Palo

With the call-up of Larry Drew II to the Philadelphia 76ers still fresh, the Skyforce moved quickly to fill the slot with a familiar face. Bubu Palo will return for a fourth season in Sioux Falls.

After completing his career at Iowa State, Palo ventured into professional basketball through a local tryout with the Texas Legends in 2014. After 16 games, the Legends decided to part ways with Palo and has been a fixture in Sioux Falls ever since including the championship season of 2016.

Palo is adept at filling either the point guard or off-guard role. One of his specialties is diving to the basket and drawing contact as evidenced by his ascension to number eight all-time for made free throws in the Skyforce annals which he accomplished over 101 games.

In the summer of 2017, Palo earned his first spot in Summer League with the Indiana Pacers. Soon after he signed internationally with the Greek club Promitheas, but only played one game with the team.

His given name is Yempabou Kevin Palo. The nickname “Bubu” was earned during childhood based on Yogi Bear’s sidekick character.

