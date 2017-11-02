Skyforce and Drew Continue Partnership into New Season

Larry Drew II came to Sioux Falls in 2013. He begins his fifth season with the Skyforce realizing that his current role involves being more of an authority figure.

When it comes to what’s expected of him, part of it is due to Drew’s veteran status.

“There is definitely a greater sense of responsibility for me this year because I’m not the rookie or I’m not the young guy coming in anymore. I’m one of the oldest players on the team now.”

Being the point guard means that Drew organizes the team on the court which extends to areas beyond the game.

“I have a bunch of younger guys who look up to me in the sense of when they have a question they will come over and ask me (about things) on the court or off the court. Even just being out here in Sioux Falls they will come and they will look to me for guidance and support. I’m looking forward to that challenge. I feel like this is what I’m bred for.”

Drew is already number four on the Skyforce career assist list and could move into the top ten list in multiple categories this season. Among the specific categories within Drew’s reach would be points scored, games played, minutes played, 3 point field goals made and steals.

Saturday night is the start of the 29th season of Skyforce basketball when they travel to Memphis to take on the expansion Hustle.

