Think of the worst thing that can happen in your neighborhood. Got it? Well, this is worse.

Look at this video and try not to shudder in horror. Now, you'll be watching it for the first 20 seconds or so, muttering to yourself, "What's the big deal? I'm just looking down on a street in Everytown U.S.A." Well, Everytown U.S.A. most definitely does not have the skunk population that this block appears to.

Look at all those skunks. Geez, Louise. What is that, a gaggle? A flock? No, it's actually a surfeit . So, consider yourself educated now. Who knew watching all those Pepe Le Pews would result in you becoming smarter?

And let's keep our fingers crossed that someone on this street called an exterminator because we all know how bad a skunk infestation -- no matter how big the surfeit -- can be, right? No? Well, that's probably a good thing.