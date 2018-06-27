I'm not sure exactly why, but I've only sampled Skittles perhaps twice in my entire life, I can only surmise.There is something about a brightly colored, chewy, hard shell candy, harboring a fruity flavor and no chocolate, that just doesn't sit well with me! It is as if they try to get you to consume them by making you think they're M&Ms!

However, if you are a connoisseur of all things Skittles, you may be excited to know that the Wrigley Company has produced a limited edition Skittles summer flavor. Summer Splash Skittles has five fruit flavors including: orange, strawberry, watermelon, kiwi-banana and blue raspberry.

The problem for Skittles lovers will be finding these little gems. They are only available for a limited time, and only at Dollar General Stores. The good news is, there are Dollar General stores all over Sioux Falls and in Hartford, Canton, Lennox, etc.

As for me, I'll stick to my dark chocolate M&Ms when I want a handful of small, crunchy, truly delicious, candies!

