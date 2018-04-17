Six-Man High School Football Closer to Reality in South Dakota

Six-man football has become closer to reality for South Dakota as the first reading passed by the South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors.

The annual SDHSAA Board of Directors meetings were held April 16-17 in Pierre with numerous proposals on the table. Most notably is a proposal to add six-man football to South Dakota starting in the 2019-2020 football season.

Schools with an enrollment of 40 or below would be eligible for six-man football. The game would be played on an 80-yard field with all participants eligible receivers. There would just be one single class of six-man football.

Six-man football would replace Class 9B if this is implemented. South Dakota would keep seven total classes of football with four classes of 11-man, two classes of nine-man, and one class of six-man.

The SDHSAA Board of Directors approved the proposal to move forward after South Dakota activities directors voted in favor 102-32. Now the proposal will move to the next step with another hearing and discussion on June 7th as part of another Board of Directors meeting. A vote will take place at that time.

A full breakdown of votes and all of the proposals that were discussed can be found through the SDHSAA .

