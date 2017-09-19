‘Sister Act’ Opens Season 15 At The Sioux Empire Community Theatre

The beloved movie, Sister Act featuring Whoopi Goldberg, was turned into a Broadway musical a few years ago and now it is coming to the Sioux Empire Community Theatre.

For the 6 of you that haven't seen the movie, let me break it down for you. Delores Van Cartier is a singer who doesn't hang out with the most righteous people. After witnessing a murder, she is placed in protective custody in a convent! Last place they will look for her.

So obviously, Delores helps out the church choir and hilarity/insanity ensues.

In a press release, they summed up Sister Act as follows: