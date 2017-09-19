‘Sister Act’ Opens Season 15 At The Sioux Empire Community Theatre
The beloved movie, Sister Act featuring Whoopi Goldberg, was turned into a Broadway musical a few years ago and now it is coming to the Sioux Empire Community Theatre.
For the 6 of you that haven't seen the movie, let me break it down for you. Delores Van Cartier is a singer who doesn't hang out with the most righteous people. After witnessing a murder, she is placed in protective custody in a convent! Last place they will look for her.
So obviously, Delores helps out the church choir and hilarity/insanity ensues.
In a press release, they summed up Sister Act as follows:
Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, Sister Act will leave audiences breathless. A sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, Sister Act is reason to REJOICE!
Sister Act opens September 22nd and runs for three weekends through October 8th, Thursdays through Saturdays at 7 pm and Sundays at 2 pm.
Tickets are $25 to $30 and can be purchased online or at the Historic Orpheum Box Office at 315 N. Phillips.