Siouxland Library Branches Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s Birthday

“You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose. You're on your own. And you know what you know. And YOU are the one who'll decide where to go!” --Dr. Seuss from "Oh, The Places You'll Go!"

Follow Dr. Seuss's advice and go to one of the Siouxland library branches celebrating his March 2nd birthday on Saturday. Children ages 3 to 6 are invited to bring family and friends to explore the "Seussical stations" themed around Dr. Seuss storybooks which will be set up in various places in the libraries.

You can read the stories, play games and also do a small make and take craft activity.

“The more that you read, the more things you'll know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go.” -- Dr. Seuss from "I Can Read With My Eyes Shut!"

Here is the list of participating branches, times, locations, and phone numbers:

Saturday, March 2, 10:30 AM to 4 PM, and Sunday, March 3, 1 to 4 PM, Prairie West Branch, 7630 West 26th Street, 978-6899

Saturday, March 2, 9 AM to 12 noon, Colton Branch, 402 South Dakota Avenue, 446-3519

Saturday, March 2, 9 am to 12 noon, Humboldt Branch, 201 South Main Street, 363-3361

Saturday, March 2, 10 AM to 1 PM, Crooks Branch, 900 North West Avenue, 367‑6384

Saturday, March 2, 10 AM to 1 PM, Hartford Branch, 119 North Main Avenue, Suite A, 367-6380