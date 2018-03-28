Siouxland Libraries Hosting a Community ‘One Book Read’ in April

Siouxland Libraries is launching something in April called One Book Siouxland. Their hope is to encourage area residents to read the same book together and discuss it as a community.

The name of the book chosen is Fredrik Backman's best-selling book A Man Called Ove. The story was selected because of its theme - people can change, even if they're set in their ways.

And given the fact there's a strong Swedish and Scandinavian heritage theme found throughout the book, library staff figured the story would play well in this region of the country.

To reserve your copy of the book, call your local branch library or you can place a request on-line through the Siouxland Libraries catalog. Audio versions of the book will also be made available through Hoopla.

Several special events and community discussions have also been scheduled to run throughout the month of April. To see where and when, go to the Siouxland Libraries website.

Source: Siouxland Libraries

