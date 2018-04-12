Siouxland Libraries Celebrate Week of the Young Child

The Week of the Young Child has been an annual event in the U.S. since 1971. It was established to bring attention to the needs of young children and their families and "to programs and services that meet those needs". Here in Sioux Falls the Siouxland Libraries have multiple activities for young kids and their parents to enjoy!

You might want to start the celebration a bit early this Saturday, April 14, by participating in "Take Your Child to the Library Day". It is going on at the Ronning Branch library ( 3100 E. 49th Street ) from 10 AM to 4 PM. There will be all kinds of activities, including a make-and-take craft project. Storytime will be at 11 AM. For more information call them at 605-367-8140.

Here is a list of events and locations where you and your young child can join in the fun of storytimes, games and crafts:

A) Music Monday/ April 16: A musical storytime with books, songs, and activities to further children’s early learning.

9:30 to 10 AM - Downtown Library, 200 N. Dakota Avenue, 367-8700

10:30 to 11 AM - Caille Branch, 4100 S. Carnegie Circle, ( just off of 49th & Westport), ( for ages 6 to 24 months ), 367-8144

10:30 to 11 AM - Oak View Branch, 3700 E. Third St., 367-8060

10:30 to 11 AM - Prairie West Branch, 7630 W. 26th St. ( for ages 3 to 5 ), 978-6899

B) Tasty Tuesday/ April 17: Books and activities about healthy nutrition and fitness habits that further your child’s early learning.

10:05 to 10:35 AM and 10:45 to 11:15 AM - Caille Branch, 4100 S. Carnegie Circle ( just off of 49th & Westport ), ( for ages 3 to 5 ), 367-8144

10:15 to 10:45 AM - Brandon Community Library, 305 South Splitrock Boulevard, 582-2390

10:30 to 11:10 AM - Prairie West Branch, 7630 West 26th Street, ( for ages 3 to 5 ) 978-6899

C) Work Together Wednesday/ April 18: Work together, build together, and learn together at this play- and book-based program.

9:30 to 10 AM - Downtown Library, 200 N. Dakota Avenue, 367-8700

10:30 to 11 AM - Oak View Branch, 3700 East Third Street, 367-8060

10:30 to 10:55 AM - Prairie West Branch, 7630 West 26th Street, (for 2-year-olds) 978-6899

D) Artsy Thursday/ April 19: Art activities help youngsters develop the skills needed to be successful readers and learners .

9:30 to 10 AM, Downtown Library 200 North Dakota Avenue, 367-8700

10 to 10:30 AM, Oak View Branch, 3700 East Third Street, 367-8060

10:30 to 11 AM, Caille Branch, 4100 South Carnegie Circle, ( just off of 49th & Westport), (for 2-year-olds), 367-8144

1 to 1:30 PM, Ronning Branch, 3100 East 49th Street, 367-8140

F) Teddy Bear Sleepover: Bring your stuffed animals for a sleepover just for them at the library! Check-in for your teddy bears is on Friday. Come back Saturday to pick them up―and see the fun they had!

Check-in: 10 AM to 5 PM, Friday, April 20, Crooks Branch, 900 North West Avenue

Pickup: 10 AM to 1 PM, Saturday, April 21, Crooks Branch, 900 North West Avenue

G) Saturday Storytime/ Saturday, April 21: Stimulate early learning with books, rhymes, music, and movement.

11 to 11:30 AM, Downtown Library, 200 North Dakota Avenue, 367-8700

11–11:35 AM, Ronning Branch, 3100 East 49th Street, 367-8140

For more information on all of the activities and events feel free to call the Downtown Library in Sioux Falls at 367-8700 or check them out online and follow them on Facebook .

Source: Siouxland Libraries

See Also: