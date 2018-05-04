As if you didn't adore and spoil your pets the rest of the year; now you can justify it by reminding people that it is National Pet Month. So when you're sneaking your pup that piece of ribeye or sprinkling catnip all over your kit-kats beds you're actually just celebrating them, as you should.

Now the Siouxland Libraries are giving you another way to do just that. Catch your pets "reading", "listening" to an audiobook, or "using" library digital resources, take a photo of them and message Siouxland Libraries Facebook page, sharing the photo. Make sure you include your name, and contact information, and of course your pet's name.

Only pets' names will be published and submitting your photo grants permission to Siouxland Libraries to use it on their Facebook page. You can enter photos for the contest through May 31, and people can vote online from June 4 through 8 with one photogenic pet winning a prize.

Siouxland Libaries are also supporting the Sioux Falls Humane Society with a pet supply and food drive.You can drop off donations at all of the Sioux Falls library locations (Caille, Downtown, Oak View, Prairie West, and Ronning branches), just ask your librarian for a list of needed items.

For more information, please call 605-367-8700 or visit Siouxland Libraries online and on Facebook.

