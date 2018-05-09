Sioux Falls Would You Like Beer Delivered With Your Pizza?

Two things that just seem to go together are pizza and beer. So how would you like it if your pizza delivery guy could also deliver a six pack of beer to your house too?

And although this option isn't available in Sioux Falls right now, it may be soon. Bloomberg is reporting that Pizza Hut is trying beer delivery at more than 100 stores in the United States.

Yum! Brands Inc. which owns the pizza chain is testing the popularity of beer and pizza deliveries across Arizona and California this month.

They have partnered with MillerCoors to test pilot this expanded option. Yum! Brands chief marketing officer Zipporah Allen made this statement:

“In addition to our extensive delivery network, many Pizza Hut restaurants are already licensed to serve and distribute beer, without third party services, additional fees or extended wait times. Expanding the pilot program is a natural way for Pizza Hut to get our customers the perfect pizza and beer combo they’re craving, delivered right to their doors.”

Sounds like a good idea to me!

