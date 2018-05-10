Sioux Falls Woman’s Necklace Taken at Gunpoint

In the twilight, it took a double team to pull off the heist. The suspects are still at large that appeared to happen with multiple children present.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says it happened around 9:00 PM in the 900 block of North Cleveland Avenue.

“The woman had a child with her (while out on a walk), the officer thought the child was about 3 or 4 years old. A (black) van pulled up with a couple and some children inside the van. The passenger in the car was a woman who got out and was talking with the woman who was walking. The guy pointed a handgun at the woman who was walking. (One of the) suspects grabbed the necklace. They got back in the van and drove away.”

According to Clemens the victim did not know the suspects who are described as hailing from India. The man is likely between 40-60 years of age and was wearing a turban on his head and had a beard. The woman is described as in her late 30’s about 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Any information about this case should be sent to police or an anonymous tip can be made to Crimestoppers.

See Also: