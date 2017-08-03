Sioux Falls Woman Victim of Phone Scam, Lost $500.00

A Sioux Falls woman fell victim to a phone scam that cost her $500.

"A female came into the police department on Wednesday (August 2) about 12:30 PM to report she received a phone call from a male who identified himself as a deputy with the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office," Police Lt. Kyle Hoekstra told us.

"Through the course of the conversation he told her she had two warrants for failing to appear for jury selection. As the conversation continued, he advised her that she needed to obtain two green dot cards worth $250 each to take care of the warrants."

And that's just what she did.

"The victim went to a local store and purchased two of the green dot cards. They had a phone conversation when she provided the pin numbers to the suspect. Later, she came here to talk with a deputy. That's when she found out it was a scam."

If you get one of these calls, Hoekstra offers this advice.

"I would say the first thing I would do is hang up. The scammers can spoof their numbers and show the call is coming from Sioux Falls. I think your best bet is to hang up!"

