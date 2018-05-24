Sioux Falls Woman Tries to Run Over Boyfriend with Her Car

Something triggered a woman to take extreme action that led to an arrest in Sioux Falls. Motive aside, police essentially took the proper course.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says it happened on Wednesday around 2:15 PM near a home in the 300 block of North Farifax Avenue as the woman was driving her Blue Chevrolet Impala.

“A girlfriend drove her car at her boyfriend. She was actually driving on the grass next to the house. He had to jump onto the hood of the car otherwise she would have run him over. In doing so, he ended up breaking the windshield.”

Initially, police are unsure of what led to the woman’s actions. Also there are no previous problems reported at that address. Police say the Sioux Falls woman is charged with aggravated assault, domestic, however she is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The 25-year old victim was not injured as a result of the incident.

See Also: