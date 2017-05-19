Sioux Falls Woman Still Needs Help Finding Wedding Ring

Sioux Falls resident Aldijana Mustic lost her wedding ring on Mother's Day around the time she was having a breakfast with her mother and sister at The Original Pancake House here in Sioux Falls.

When she got home she noticed that her engagement ring was not on her finger. She thinks she lost the ring in or around the Original Pancake House.

Aldijana called us this morning (May 19) and explained that as of Friday morning the ring still has not been found.

“To anyone else it’s just a ring, but to me it’s my first engagement and it’s from him and I love him with all of my heart and it’s just sentimental to me. I can’t even put it into words how I feel about it.”

Aldijana also stated “I would love to get it back no questions asked. CASH REWARD!!! Please contact the police department if found, or drop it off with KDLT or Mix 97.3 and Thank you SO much to everyone for sharing and for looking. I appreciate it more than you will ever know!”

Here is what the ring looks like:

