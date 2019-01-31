Sioux Falls Woman Honored with Tourism Award

Governor Kristi Noem and the South Dakota Department of Tourism presented awards to tourism industry members at the 2019 Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Pierre. Among the honorees is Jaqueline Wentworth of the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Wentworth was one of four individuals who received the Ruth Ziolkowski Outstanding Hospitality & Customer Service Award given to industry members from across the state. This award honors tourism industry professionals who display outstanding and genuine hospitality to visitors.

“Each of these winners exemplifies what it means to deliver remarkable service to visitors. Their work demonstrates an outstanding spirit of hospitality, warmth and genuine kindness,” said Noem. “A little bit of kindness goes a long way today, and the efforts these four are making do not go unnoticed.”

To the north of us in Brookings the Swiftel Center earned the George S. Mickelson Great Service Award.

To the south in Tabor the Ben Black Elk Award goes to Dennis and Sherry Povondra for their dedicated efforts to the community of Tabor and its legendary Czech Days event. This award honors an individual who makes outstanding contributions to the state’s visitor industry.