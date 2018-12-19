Sioux Falls Woman Charged with Vehicular Homicide

A Madison man died and another driver is charged in connection with a two-vehicle accident west of Madison Monday evening. Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg said the accident happened around 5:25 PM, three miles west of Madison on Highway 34.

Walburg said that the driver of a 2001 Ford pick-up, 69-year-old James Birgen of Madison, was driving east on Highway 34 when he was struck by 49-year-old Natalie Angle of Sioux Falls, who was driving a 2008 Hummer H3 west on the highway.

Birgen died at the scene, while Angle was transported by ambulance to Madison Regional Health. Angle has since been arrested on charges of vehicular homicide and DWI-1st Offense. Her bond has been set at $50-thousand cash only.

The accident remains under investigation by both the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Source: KJAM Radio