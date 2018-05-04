Sioux Falls Woman Brings by New Boyfriend While Ex Moves Out. What Could Go Wrong?

When things are tense already, it’s not wise to tighten the screws on a relationship that ended badly. The result was an argument and an arrest because a weapon was involved but not used.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says it happened Thursday evening just before 7:00 PM at a residence in the 800 Block of Willow Avenue.

“Some people were moving out of a house, a guy and his brother were picking stuff up and cleaning. The victim’s ex-wife showed up with a guy. (Eventually) there was an argument and this other guy pointed his handgun at the victim.”

Apparently the brandishing of the gun occurred a couple of times during the argument at the ex-husband and his brother, but no one was harmed. The victims left the scene then contacted police.

Arrested was 42-year old Carl Warren Grovogel of Sioux Falls who faces two counts of aggravated assault.

See Also: