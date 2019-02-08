Sioux Falls Winter Carnival Continues This Weekend

The Sioux Falls Winter Carnival continues again this weekend, and this just in, it's gonna look and feel a lot like winter again!

If all goes as planned, Mother Nature is supposed to ease up just a bit on the old winter gas pedal for the next few days, fingers crossed! That should allow the residents of the Sioux Empire to once again start enjoying all the Winter Carnival has to offer.

The Sioux Falls Winter Carnival is a first-of-its-kind event in the city with nine days packed full of fun winter activities that are designed to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

KSFY TV is reporting , the pop-up ice rink, which is part of the Sioux Falls Winter Carnival will finally make its debut on Saturday, (February 9). It was supposed to be open the duration of the carnival February 1-9, but Mother Nature had other plans. The weather forced shipping-related delays that kept it from opening on time. The rink will now operate with an extended schedule after more than a week delay.

Ice skaters can now enjoy the rink from 10 AM to 8 PM through Saturday, (February 16) downtown at 8th & Railroad.

One more change thanks to the blizzard conditions we experienced on Thursday, KSFY is now reporting the Winter Carnival's Boutique Crawl has been rescheduled for Thursday, (February 14).

You can take a look at all the different activities planned during this year's Winter Carnival here .

Source: KSFY TV