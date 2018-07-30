Let's face it, the weather was absolutely gorgeous this weekend in the Sioux Empire and a lot of people took advantage of it.

We asked our fans on Facebook to post a picture of what they did this weekend. Not surprisingly, a lot of the pictures were taken outside as the weather this weekend was sunny and beautiful, hovering in the high 70's and low 80's. Some people took advantage of the weather and visited Falls Park, or the Dignity sculpture in Chamberlain (which was the site of a Bringing Dignity to Women rally on Sunday), or worked in their gardens, or took in a drag race.

Others spent the day with family and friends celebrating birthdays. Some spent some time with our fine furry friends. Some spent a few moments hovering over the streets of Chicago in a glass box (no, really). And some even spotted dragons in the sky.

Regardless of how you spent the weekend, we here hope it was a weekend full of fun, family, and friends. Check out some of the great photos our fans shared with us!

Sioux Falls Weekend in Review: July 28 - 29, 2018

