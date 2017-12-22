Sioux Falls Washington’s Seth Benson Signs with Iowa Hawkeyes

Faced with a tough decision and a last second push, Washington linebacker Seth Benson has decided to attend Iowa over South Dakota State.

Benson, who gave a verbal commitment to SDSU back in June, had a monster 2017 season at linebacker. He tallied 105 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, six sacks, and four forced fumbles during the season. Benson was also named South Dakota Gatorade Football Player of the Year.

Those numbers and accolades made major D-I schools like Iowa pay attention. The Hawkeyes brought Benson in last weekend and offered him a scholarship.

Decision time...Go the family route (where his Mom, Dad, and Sister attended and participated in athletics at SDSU) or give major Division I football a shot at Iowa.

We received Seth's decision late last night on Twitter.

Benson becomes the third member of the 2017 Washington Warriors football team to sign with an FBS school. Matt Farniok (Nebraska) and Brock Walker (Minnesota) signed with their schools earlier this week.