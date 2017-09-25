Sioux Falls Walk Helps Survivors of Suicide

Over $30,000 were raised during the “Out of the Darkness Community Walk” on Saturday in Sioux Falls.

Angela Drake, who lost a daughter to suicide, says the proceeds will benefit a number of programs for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“We are going to support research, advocacy, education as well as prevention and loss.”

Drake says there is help in the Sioux Falls community for those who have lost loved ones to suicide.

“If you’re a survivor we are here to provide hope and support. If you’re struggling yourself we are here also to provide that hope and support for you.”

Drake says 347 people participated in the “Out of the Darkness Community” walk in Sioux Falls.

