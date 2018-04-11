Sioux Falls Voters Decide City Council, School Board Members

The ballots of 32,162 Sioux Falls voters were counted just before 10:00 PM on Tuesday (April 10) In addition to a Mayoral runoff election, a position for the Sioux Falls City Council will also be included in the upcoming runoff election.

School Board Member Sioux Falls School District

(VOTE FOR) 2

Peter V. Pischke . . . . . . . . 4,974 12.90%

Kate Parker. . . . . . . . . . 17,381 45.07% (wins position)

Todd Thoelke . . . . . . . . . 16,211 42.03% (wins position)

At-Large Council Member "A" Sioux Falls

(VOTE FOR) 1

John Paulson . . . . . . . . . 11,923 43.79%

Janet Brekke . . . . . . . . . 15,306 56.21% (winner)

At-Large Council Member "B" Sioux Falls

(VOTE FOR) 1

Christine M. Erickson . . . . . . 18,906 66.81% (winner)

Nick Weiland . . . . . . . . . 9,394 33.19%

Central District Council Member Sioux Falls Ward-5

(VOTE FOR) 1

Zach DeBoer. . . . . . . . . . 1,359 27.59% (winner, runoff)

Tom Hurlbert . . . . . . . . . 1,179 23.94% (winner, runoff)

Thor Bardon. . . . . . . . . . 433 8.79%

Scott Bartlett. . . . . . . . . 648 13.16%

Curt Soehl . . . . . . . . . . 1,306 26.52%

The runoff election is scheduled for May first. If you have not registered to vote, the deadline to register and be able to vote in the runoff election is Monday (April 16) Absentee voting starts April 24.

