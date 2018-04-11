Sioux Falls Voters Decide City Council, School Board Members

Photo by Todd Epp

The ballots of 32,162 Sioux Falls voters were counted just before 10:00 PM on Tuesday (April 10)  In addition to a Mayoral runoff election, a position for the Sioux Falls City Council will also be included in the upcoming runoff election.

School Board Member Sioux Falls School District
(VOTE FOR)  2
Peter V. Pischke .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         4,974   12.90%
Kate Parker.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          17,381   45.07% (wins position)
Todd Thoelke  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        16,211   42.03% (wins position)

At-Large Council Member "A" Sioux Falls
(VOTE FOR)  1
John Paulson  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        11,923   43.79%
Janet Brekke  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        15,306   56.21% (winner)

At-Large Council Member "B" Sioux Falls
(VOTE FOR)  1
Christine M. Erickson  .  .  .  .  .  .    18,906   66.81% (winner)
Nick Weiland  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          9,394   33.19%

Central District Council Member Sioux Falls Ward-5
(VOTE FOR)  1
Zach DeBoer.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     1,359   27.59% (winner, runoff)
Tom Hurlbert  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      1,179   23.94% (winner, runoff)
Thor Bardon.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         433    8.79%
Scott Bartlett.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .           648   13.16%
Curt Soehl .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        1,306   26.52%

The runoff election is scheduled for May first.  If you have not registered to vote, the deadline to register and be able to vote in the runoff election is Monday (April 16)  Absentee voting starts April 24.

