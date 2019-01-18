Sioux Falls UFC Fighter Appears in Down Syndrome Awareness Video

We have all been given different platforms in life, and what we choose to do with the platform, determines true success.

We can use our platform to elevate ourselves, or use the platform to elevate others, bringing hope, happiness, awareness, and courage to them.

Sioux Falls UFC Fighter Devin Clark has time and time again used his platform to raise awareness for Down Syndrome.

Ever since Devin connected with his social media man's son Camden, he has been 'Fighting for my Homies with Extra Chromies'!

Devin, Camden Kroger, and Camden's dad Kevin flew to Nashville this past summer to be a part of the music video "In Your Corner".

You will see from the opening scene of the video that "In Your Corner" is a song about Down Syndrome and No Bullying Awareness.

I love the Singing for Superheroes tag line: Our Music is Medicine

In Your Corner - Devin Clark, Nala The Cat, Audrey Nethery, and Steven Battey .

From the Singing For Superheroes YouTube description:

Singing For Superheroes www.instagram.com/singingforsuperheroes brings awareness to children with Down Syndrome. Featuring UFC fighter Devin Clark, Nala The Cat, Audrey Nethery, and Steven Battey. Please support down syndrome research @ https://www.lumindrds.org and more SFS videos! Singing For Superheroes Follow Singing For Superheroes www.instagram.com/singingforsuperheroes

Doing good always feels good and seeing other people doing good work always motivates the heart to take action.

To watch the full "In Your Corner" music video click here.

If you need something positive to checkout today take a look at Singing for Superheroes website.