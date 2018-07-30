The Sioux Falls U14 Junior League baseball team has advanced to the Central Regional in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

This past weekend the Sioux Falls Junior League defeated Sturgis and Black Hills Juniors to punch their ticket to the regional round. Ten teams total advance to the regional with games to be played August 4-9. Other states that will send teams to the Central region include Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

Sioux Falls is guaranteed to play four games total at the Central Regional. They will open the entire tournament on August 4 against the host team (TBD) at 12:00 CT. The second day will feature a game against the Wisconsin representative at 1:45 CT. On August 6, the Sioux Falls Junior League will play the Iowa representative at 4:45 CT, and they'll finish out their preliminary round against the Kentucky representative on August 7 at 4:30 CT.

Six of the ten teams will move on to the tournament portion of the regional. The top two teams through their four games will automatically advance to championship day on August 9. Seeds 3-6 will play on August 8 for the right to face the top two seeds the following day. The championship game is scheduled to take place on August 9 at 4:30 CT.

Sioux Falls Junior League Schedule:

August 4 - vs. Host Team (tbd), 12:00 CT

August 5 - vs. Wisconsin, 1:45 CT

August 6 - vs. Iowa, 4:45 CT

August 7 - vs. Kentucky, 4:30 CT

August 8 - Seed 4 vs. Seed 5 (2:00 CT), Seed 3 vs. Seed 6 (4:45 CT)

August 9 - Winner 4/5 vs. Seed 1 (10:00 AM CT), Winner 3/6 vs. Seed 2 (1:00 CT), Championship game (4:30 CT)

Live stats throughout the tournament can be found through Junior League .

SEE ALSO: