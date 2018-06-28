Sioux Falls Trail Challenge Goal is More Bike Trails

We have a great bike trail system here in Sioux Falls, but for cyclists, more is always better. That is what this weekend's Sioux Falls Trail Challenge is all about. The Falls Area Bicyclists (FAB) are raising funds to support the construction of new mountain biking and hiking trails at Tuthill Park by the Falls Area SingleTrack (FAST) group.

Individual registration is $15, or join FAB for $25 and registration is free for this event. A $45 family membership covers registration for all of you. Check-in begins at 8 AM at Remedy Brewing Company, 401 E. 8th Street and you don't even need a bike. You can experience the fun too, by running, rollerblading, walking, whatever works for you!

You get to choose your challenge for the day and have from 9 AM (kickoff) to 2 PM to finish the full challenge (entire bike trail loop, almost 20 miles) or the half challenge (yup--almost 10 miles), or create your own mini-challenge. There will be energizer stops along the way and you can get a passport stamped at each one.

At the end FAB will shuttle you back to the starting point at Remedy on 8th, where the fun continues with an after party. They'll have Strider Bike Races for kids and other bike challenges for prizes too. Trail challenge finishers all can pick up their special prizes at that time.

