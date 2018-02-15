Sioux Falls to Host Gear-Up Trials Starting in June

In the 6th Amendment to the United States Constitution, there are provisions for a fair and speedy trial. To meet those qualifications, the adjudication of the accused in the Gear Up case will move to Sioux Falls.

Platte based Mid-Central Education Cooperative is the center of the situation. The trial of former Assistant Business Manager Stephanie Hubers was to begin next month in Lake Andes at the Charles Mix County Courthouse one of three trials to take place to determine their culpability in embezzling thousands of dollars from the organization.

The latest population estimate in 2015 for the county was just under 10,000 people which would make conditions difficult for an impartial jury. It’s not just a change of venue, the date of the Hubers trial will also be adjusted to start on June 25, 2018.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley issued a statement in a press release about the developments and his commitment to justice in the case.

“I am respectful with the precautions the Court is taking to ensure all the defendants receive a fair trial. While I hoped that my request to have the jury trial begin this March in Charles Mix County would be accepted, I do appreciate that the State’s charges in the Gear Up case will move forward with the jury trial on June 25, 2018 in Minnehaha County. This is and shall remain an important case.”

The other two that are facing trial, former MCEC Director Dan Guericke and former Gear Up consultant Stacy Phelps will have their combined trial delayed also. Their day in court will follow the Hubers proceedings.

