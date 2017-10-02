Sioux Falls to Get New Comedy Club

I'll take pepperoni, a little sausage, black olives, anchovies, and some comedy with my pizza please.

Soon, that will become a common order at the Boss’ Pizza and Chicken location on Minnesota Avenue.

KDLT News is reporting, the majority of the business at the Boss’ Pizza and Chicken location on Minnesota is delivery and take out, which has left the restaurant with a rather large portion of underutilized seating. They now have a plan to fill those empty seats on a regular basis.

Nathan Hults, who used to work for Boss' Pizza and Chicken and is now co-owner of the soon to be Boss' Comedy Club, told KDLT News, he came up with the idea to start the club about three months ago. Now Boss' is busy prepping for the grand opening of the comedy club.

Hults said, “We are literally just taking this open room, walling it off and we’re going to make it a separate comedy club that you can also get all the stuff you get from boss pizza and chicken plus a couple jokes.”

Comedy Clubs have struggled to survive in Sioux Falls. But Hults is confident Boss' can make a go of it.

According to Hults, “We were always brain storming ways to get more people into the building. This is a good way, because we get people into a building and use this space that’s not necessarily being used." As Hults says, “The food is great, the beer is cheap and the comedy will be awesome.”

Pizza, and comedy lover's can catch shows for $10.00 on Saturday's starting October 7.

According to the KDLT News report, the shows will feature a variety of talent from local artists to traveling comedians. The first comedian slated to perform is Sioux Falls native Sean Jordan.

Source: KDLT TV

