Sioux Falls to Get City Flag

In the not too distant future, residents of Sioux Falls will begin to see a new flag flying at indoor and outdoor facilities around the city. The flag in question is a brand new city flag made especially for Sioux Falls.

KSFY TV is reporting the city began to make a push to acquire a city flag in 2014, but the real effort to actually make it come to fruition happened in just the past few months.

The design for the new city flag was officially approved by all eight Sioux Falls city councilors in a meeting held on Tuesday night (July 10).

John Snyder, one of the people responsible for spearheading the Sioux Falls city flag initiative told KSFY TV, they are currently working with the city's facilities managers to ensure the right size flag is made for both indoor and outdoor facilities, and to determine how many flags will be needed throughout the city.

According to KSFY, taxpayers will not be responsible for picking up the tab, as the entire project will be privately funded. Hence the reason it will be a little while yet before we see the new city flag flying outside people's homes, city buildings and at city events.

More funding is still required. Those wishing to help speed up the process can make a donation on the Sioux Falls Design Center's website or by writing a check and mailing it to the Design Center at 108 West 11th St. Sioux Falls, SD 57104.

In both cases, make sure you note that your donation is being designated for the Sioux Falls city flag initiative.

