Sioux Falls To Get a Third Aldi Store

Sioux Falls currently has two Aldi stores. One is located at 2808 S. Louise Avenue and the other at 5105 E. Arrowhead Parkway. According to the City of Sioux Falls, the Sioux Empire will be getting a third store.

A building plan was submitted to the city for a store in the northeast corner of West 85th Street and South Audie Avenue. Which is in the area of Schulte Subaru, across from Wal-mart at 85th and Minnesota.

The description is for a 20,500 square foot mercantile store valued at $2,000,000.

See Also: