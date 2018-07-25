Sioux Falls’ Third Aldi Store Now Open, Grand Opening Planned

Sioux Falls is now home to a third Aldi store. The newest Aldi opened Wednesday, July 25 at 600 West 85th Street near 85th and Minnesota.

A grand opening is planned for Thursday, July 26 . You can enter to win free produce for a year. Receive a free Aldi eco-friendly bag while supplies last. Get there early on Thursday, because the first 100 customers will have a chance to win a Golden Ticket worth up to $100.

Check out their weekly ad for great specials.

If you've never been to Aldi, make sure you have a quarter in your purse. That's how much it costs to "rent" a shopping cart. They do this to keep prices low because they don't have to spend time retrieving carts. You simply return the cart to the cart corral when you're done and get your quarter back.

Another thing you'll need to bring is your own shopping bags. This is another way to cut overhead costs in order to keep prices low. You can buy reusable shopping bags at the checkout.

The two other Aldi stores are located on Arrowhead Parkway and on Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls.

