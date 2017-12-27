Sioux Falls Things To Do New Years Eve 2017
If you are looking for some fun stuff to do around Sioux Falls on New Year's Eve here are some great ideas.
New Years Eve at Great Bear 2017
@ Great Bear Ski Valley
-Open from 9 am - 12 midnight
-Tubing 5 pm - 12 midnight $10.00
-Skiing / Snowboard lift tickets 5pm - Midnight $15.00
-Ski and Snowboard rentals $15.00
-Pizza/pop specials all night with Fireworks at midnight!
The District's 2018 Masquerade Party.
- $55 Party fee which includes all the food and drinks you'd like.
New Years Bash Down Town Sioux Falls
@ The El Riad Shrine
Doors open at 6:30 pm games & prizes begin at 7 pm. Time Machine Band starts at 7:45 pm.
The Sioux Falls American Legion with have the band 'Drivin'
Driven takes the stage starting at 9 pm
Grand Falls Casino & Resort
Grand Falls will feature 2 bands on New Year's Eve:
-Ledfoot from 4 pm - 8 pm. They are a Rock, Blues, & Country band
-Guilty Pleasures from 9 pm - 1:30 am. They feature 70's & 80's tunes
Sugar Daddy @ Shenanigans
See the ultra fun band Sugar Daddy at Shenanigans Sugary New Years Eve Bash from 9 pm -1 am
Sioux Falls Stampede Hockey
-Puck drops at 6:05 as the Stampede take on the Fargo Force at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
A Tuna Christmas
-Check out some fun Dinner Theater at the Olde Towne Theatre in Worthing. Doors at 5:00 with Dinner at 5:30.
Century Movie Theaters Sioux Falls
-Or maybe you just want to take in a movie. There are lots of good flicks in town!
