Sioux Falls’ Ten Highest Rated Restaurants

So you that friend from collage coming to town and you want to show off our city. Or maybe you want to impress your new in-laws with a night out at the best place in town. But, where are you going to go? Where is the best restaurant in Sioux Falls? Or maybe the top ten restaurants in town?

Well, let me help you out. According to Yelp , these are the ten highest rated restaurants in Sioux Falls.

1. Phnom Penh Restaurant Asian Cuisine

Melissa L Via Yelp

Great chicken curry soup and Sapporo! Soup had perfect blend of flavors and no overpowering single ingredient. Must go back when in town again. - Kathy V.

2. Bob’s Carryout and Delivery

Peter V Via Yelp

Forever a special place in Sioux Falls' heart, the original Bob's closes this summer. But the legendary chicken lives on as Cluckin’ Good Chicken and BBQ

3. Josiah’s Coffee House & Cafe

Kevin K via Yelp

I've had the power bowl, a cinnamon roll and the breakfast pizza. (Not all at the same time!) Each one was so delicious! All of the pastries that they make look amazing too! It is definitely a place you need to come to when you are in Sioux Falls. - Sandi S.

4. Oshima Sushi Japanese Cuisine

Bryan F Via Yelp

Seriously the best sushi I've had in a long time. The 10th St. Roll was an amazing creation!! - Phil R.

5. Sanaa’s Gourmet Restaurant

Sari Marissa G Via Yelp

I got a combo plate of their spreads including hummus, green olive tapenade and muhammara and they were all amazing but the muhammara was outstanding! I could eat it all the time! - Nikki R.

6. Coffea Roasterie

Katie O Via Yelp

No one can compete with these guys! - Jake W.

7. MB Haskett Delicatessen

Bob D VIA Yelp

Brunch is always super wonderful. The eggs Benedict and bread pudding French toast are my favorite. I also highly recommend the pub menu in the evening. I have never had a bad experience here! - Ashley E.

8. Mama’s Phried and Phillys

Dan T Via Yelp

What a great find! You sit at the counter and get a great Philly Cheesesteak. Nothing fancy or complicated. Just good ribeye, whiz, and Swiss. - Michelle O.

9. Lam’s Vietnamese Restaurant

Tomas P Via Yelp

The bahn bao is phenomenal, especially with some of the garlic-chili sauce that is provided on all of the tables. The pho was very delicious, quite possibly the best broth I've had. - Thomas W.

10. TapHouse 41

Avery J Via Yelp

There food was some of the best bar food I've ever had! The bartender was extremely friendly and they had a hefty beer selection! - Taylor W.

See Also: