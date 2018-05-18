Sioux Falls Teaching Career Comes to an End After 50 Years

One job one employer for 50 years. Now that's an accomplishment!

There are many kids and parents who are grateful to have had a teacher who gave her heart and soul to the job she started a half century ago in Sioux Falls.

KDLT TV brought us the story of Jan "Miss Mac" McEntee, who began her teaching career 50 years ago at Sioux Falls St. Mary School. In recent years the third grade teacher has been teaching alongside of some her former students.

According to the report from KDLT TV Miss Mac made a religious promise to teach for 50 years, and now, she’s honored that commitment.

“Kids have been my life,” said Miss Mac. “I’m not married. I don’t have any kids of my own, so they’ve been my kids.”

So after a 50 year career what would you think a person should do? Her retirement plans are not set in stone but she will take a vacation. McEntee has never been to the ocean.

