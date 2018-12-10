Sioux Falls Targets Land for New Southeast Side Middle School

Now that they have selected a location for the new Sioux Falls high school , the school district is turning their focus on a spot for the new middle school.

According to KSFY TV, "The board will vote on the plot, which is located near 41st Street and Highway 11 in southeast Sioux Falls, at a meeting Monday afternoon. The proposed middle school is one of several school expansions included in a $190 million bond approved by voters in September."

In an executive summary released by the school district , the board focused on two locations.

"Due to limited sites available in the southeast quadrant of the District, the Committee considered two viable sites in the southeast quadrant of the city where a middle school could be located. Approximately 25 acres was needed. The Committee worked with City Planning to vet the possible sites and gauge the interest of the owners to sell."

In the end, the chose a spot near 41st Street and Highway 11 on the city's southeast side.

"The Committee then entered into extensive negotiations with the most responsive ownership group for the Burns property located north of 41st Street, east of Hwy 11, and immediately west of Faith Avenue. The parties eventually arrived at a price of $2,251,922 for approximately 23.18 acres ($2.23 per square foot)."

The school district is also keeping open the option of purchasing additional land north of the location if necessary.