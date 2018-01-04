Sioux Falls Swim Pass Renewals Available January 8

Just in time for your New Year's resolution of slimming down so you can go buy a new swimsuit add your swim pass to the list.

Too soon?

Maybe but why wait?

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation has announced that swim pass renewals will be available beginning on Monday, January 8th for the upcoming 2018 summer season.

All renewed summer passes will reactivate on May 1, 2018. Swim passes purchased at full price can also be renewed online.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation offers four different passes: Summer, all/Winter/Spring, Annual, and the Splash Pass

All swim passes allow access to the Midco Aquatic Center. The Summer and Annual passes allow access to the Midco Aquatic Center, outdoor family aquatic centers, and outdoor swimming pools.

For rates, qualifications and requirements, as well as other details regarding swim pass sales, visit Midco Aquatic Center or call 605-367-POOL (7665).

