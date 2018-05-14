Sioux Falls Street Construction Updates

The street construction in Sioux Falls continues. And we want to keep you updated on changes that may affect your commute around the city.

First of all, the work happening at 26th and Minnesota. Traffic along 26th Street will remain in place with one lane in each direction.

Beginning on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 traffic along Minnesota Avenue will be shifted back to the west with one northbound lane and one southbound traffic lane.

Now let's lay out the progress and changes with the Ellis Road reconstruction. Monday (May 14) , the intersection of Ellis Road and West 32nd Street will be closed to traffic to install underground utilities.

Phase 1 work between Lancaster Drive and 26th Street will continue. Local traffic west of Ellis Road will be provided access at Lancaster Drive, 22nd Street and Stoney Creek. 26th Street will be open to traffic at all times during the project. Traffic will be detoured from Ellis Road to 26th Street, Sertoma Avenue, and 41st Street.

West 32nd Street and Ellis Road intersection is anticipated to be closed for five working days then open to traffic until paving operations are completed.

The project is expected to re-open to traffic in the fall of 2018. Restoration work will be completed in 2019.

Also underway is concrete median work and joint repairs to be performed near the intersections of West 26th Street and South Lorraine Drive, West 26th Street and South Edna Avenue, and West 41st Street and South Sertoma Avenue.

Traffic will be detoured around the construction area. This work is anticipated to be complete no later than July 2, 2018.

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduced speeds while traveling near the construction area and may want to consider alternate routes.

