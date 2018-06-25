Last week we told you about the streaks that could end for the Sioux Falls Storm. This week we're telling you that the more things change the more they do stay the same.

Indoor football in general is a case of moving parts. Teams are always joining, leaving, throwing replacement players into a game to just try to finish a season, or folding out of leagues in general. There was no better example than this than prior to the start of this 2018 season. We saw the Storm leave the Indoor Football League for Champions Indoor Football, only to see the Storm return to their IFL home after realizing that the grass wasn't necessarily greener in the other league. This happened with a few other teams leading to a lawsuit between the two leagues and some teams not being able to participate this season. It was a mess.

The only consistent dealing with any form of indoor football is the fact that it's never consistent.

That is unless you're talking about the Sioux Falls Storm.Taking all the behind-the-scenes happenings out of the conversation, there is still only one team that consistently pushes for championships year after year.

It has been a different year for the Storm with the team finishing 11-3 overall and as the 3rd seed in the IFL Playoffs. This wasn't a standard season in which they rolled perfectly through the schedule and had the right to host all playoff games. Better yet, this appeared that it could be the first time in a long time that the Storm wouldn't play for a title.

Word to the wise, don't bet against Kurtiss Riggs or the Storm.

After defeating the Arizona Rattlers 69-68 in OT on Saturday night (June 23), the Storm punched their ticket to their ninth consecutive United Bowl championship game. The last time Sioux Falls didn't play for a championship was in 2009 when they were forced to forfeit their first five games due to an insurance violation, otherwise Sioux Falls will have appeared in a title game 14 of the last 15 years. Sioux Falls is 6-2 in this current streak of championship appearances, and 10-3 overall in franchise history.

Sioux Falls will have the chance to win their 11th championship, but will have to do so on the road. The 2018 United Bowl will mark the third road championship game that the Storm will play having done so in 2005 (@ Sioux City) and 2010 (@ Billings). The Storm are 1-1 in road title games winning the first in 2005 and falling short in 2010.

Iowa and Sioux Falls will play for the third time this season with Sioux Falls holding a 2-0 advantage. Sioux Falls won the first meeting in Des Moines 52-40, and the second game at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center 51-49.

The 2018 United Bowl takes place at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, July 7th at 7:05 PM.

