Sioux Falls Storm Sees Playoff Streaks Come to an End in 2018

Two long-standing playoff streaks have come to an end for the Sioux Falls Storm, and we could see two more end this weekend.

Sioux Falls has dominated indoor football to a point where a home playoff game seemed like a guarantee. That has changed this season after the Storm tied with Iowa and Arizona at 11-3 overall. The tiebreaker scenarios have placed the Storm as the third seed and that will put the Storm on the road.

Streaks have come to an end because of the tiebreakers. Sioux Falls has hosted an opening round playoff game every year since 2009. They missed the playoffs that year due to an insurance violation that caused the league to force the Storm to vacate their first five wins that year.

Sioux Falls has hosted 16 straight playoff games from 2011-2017. That streak will end this weekend when they travel to Arizona. The last time the Storm played a road playoff game in general was for the 2010 United Bowl. Billings defeated Sioux Falls 43-34 for the league's championship.

If the Storm fail to defeat Arizona this weekend, it will end a eight year streak of playing in the United Bowl or league championship. This would be just the second time that the Storm wouldn't play for a title since 2004 (2004-2008, 2010-2017).

One other streak is also in jeopardy, but has a chance to continue. Sioux Falls has hosted at least one playoff game in each year they have made the postseason since 2006. The last time the Storm made the playoffs but failed to host a single postseason game was during the 2005 season. Sioux Falls won road games against Omaha, Lexington, and Sioux City to win the team's first indoor championship. This streak can continue if the Storm defeats Arizona, and Nebraska upsets Iowa this upcoming weekend. In that scenario, the Storm would host United Bowl against the Danger.

Streaks Ending

Hosting an opening round playoff games. First time not doing so since 2009. Home playoff games (16 straight home playoff games). First time playing a road playoff game since the 2010 United Bowl.

Streaks on Verge of Ending

Playing in the United Bowl or for a league championship. Would be first time since 2009. Hosting at least one postseason game when the team makes the playoffs.. First time since 2005 if the Storm/Danger do not meet in the United Bowl.

Sioux Falls travels to Arizona in the semifinals of the Indoor Football League playoffs. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, June 23 at 8:05 PM.

