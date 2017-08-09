Sioux Falls Store Among Those Testing New Walmart Technology

A Sioux Falls store is among those in six different states testing new technology at Walmart.

The retail chain is trying out its new Scan & Go mobile app, which allows shoppers to scan items as they load them into carts. Shoppers then have the option of paying at a self-service kiosk or using a pre-registered credit card to pay for the items without having to wait in line.

In Sioux Falls, the app is being used at the Louise Avenue Walmart.

Select stores in Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Florida, and Texas are also testing out the new app.

This is Walmart's second attempt to introduce a shopping app. An experiment in 2012 was later scrapped because of confusion among consumers.