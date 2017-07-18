Sioux Falls Stampede Release 2017-18 Season Schedule

Ready for some Sioux Falls Stampede hockey? The entire 60 game regular season schedule has finally been released.

Sioux Falls will play almost all of their home games on the weekend. Only three home games will be played throughout the middle of the week. The Stampede will play all 16 other USHL teams throughout the schedule with 14 of them making an appearance at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Sioux Falls will play every team on their schedule at home except for Dubuque and Green Bay. On the contrary, the Stampede will host Muskegon without having to make the trip to Michigan.

The season breakdown is as followed.

Bloomington: 1 home, 1 road

Chicago: 1 home, 1 road

Cedar Rapids: 1 home, 1 road

Des Moines: 3 home, 3 road

Dubuque: 2 road

Fargo: 5 home, 4 road

Green Bay: 2 road

Lincoln: 2 home, 2 road

Madison: 1 home, 1 road

Muskegon: 2 home

Omaha: 2 home, 2 road

Sioux City: 4 home, 4 road

Tri-City: 2 home, 2 road

Team USA: 1 home, 1 road

Waterloo: 3 home, 3 road

3 home, 3 road Youngstown: 2 home

The season opens on October 6th with a road game against Fargo. The next night the Stampede will be at home hosting Waterloo.

More information and a full look at the schedule can be found through the Sioux Falls Stampede .

