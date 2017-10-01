The countdown is on for the season opener of Stampede Hockey.

The Sioux Falls Stampede open the 2017-2018 season on the road Friday (October 6) in Fargo.

The home-opener will be this Saturday (October 7) against the Waterloo Black Hawks. The puck drops at 7:05 PM at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

But before you cheer on the Stampede you'll need your tickets. The season ticket holder party is Monday, October 2nd from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM inside Canaries Stadium.

Fans can pick up their tickets while enjoying some free food, free inflatables, lawn games and music. Plus, you will get a chance to meet some of the Stampede players.

See Also: