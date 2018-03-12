Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day Parade Route Info

The St. Patrick's Day parade in Downtown Sioux Falls is not just a great traditions it's awesome family fun!

The 2018 St. Patrick's Day festivities officially kick off with the annual Painting of the Shamrock that takes place at the center of the city, 9th Street and Phillips Avenue at 11am.

A little history behind the Sioux Falls St. Patrick´s Day Parade, the first parade was held in downtown Sioux Falls in 1980.

It was sponsored by the St. Patrick´s Day Extravaganza Committee, with help from Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, the annual parade was designed to be a people´s parade, meaning anyone can participate as long as they´re wearing a button.

The "official" St. Patrick´s Day Parade buttons cost $3 each. All proceeds are donated to the Special Olympics and other worthwhile children´s charities in the Sioux Falls area.

You can get your parade buttons at the Cookie Jar and Mrs. Murphy's Irish Gifts in downtown Sioux Falls.

FYI-Did you know there is a Sioux Falls Irish Club. There is, and their mission is to present celebrations of art, history, education, and music faithful to Irish traditions, dedicated to Irish cultural and ethnic preservation, and presented for the enjoyment and education of all the people of our region.

