Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal Announced

Sioux Falls will come alive with all things Irish on St. Patrick's Day, including the 39th annual St. Patrick's Day parade , March 17.

When the Grand Marshal's vehicle winds through the parade route, you'll likely recognize Patrick Michael Murphy, because he and his family have participated since 1980, maching with the Murphy clan.

Murphy is from Sioux Falls' north side, rich with Irish tradition, described as a “little enclave of Irish” that celebrated on March 17th, although more with roast beef “because we were not that keen on corned beef.” said Murphy. His father set the tone of the day to incorporate “a holy day where we remembered our ancestors, honored our traditions and history, and sang Irish songs,” Murphy said. It was fun, an excuse for an annual family reunion, to tell stories and just be Irish. We always look forward to St. Patrick’s Day as another Christmas.”

The festivities will officially kick off with the annual Painting of the Shamrock, which will take place at 11:00 AM. at the center of the city, 9th Street and Phillips Avenue. The parade will be begin at 2:00 PM at the 13th Street and Phillips Avenue. Anyone is welcome to enter their float or mobile display in the parade , which is known as the people's parade, established by Sylvia Henkin.

